Image copyright Thames Water Image caption The final section of the sewer had to be cleared using shovels

A 250-metre long fatberg weighing 130 tonnes which was blocking an east London sewer has been cleared after a nine-week "battle".

The solid mass of congealed fat, wet wipes, nappies, oil and condoms was found in the Victorian-era tunnel in Whitechapel in September.

Thames Water said it had taken longer to clear than expected because of the damage it caused to the sewer.

Waste network manager Alex Saunders said the "beast is finally defeated".

Image copyright Thames Water Image caption The fatberg was made up of congealed fat, wet wipes, nappies, oil and condoms

A team of eight worked to clear the sewer with the final stretch having to be removed manually using shovels.

"It was some of the most gut-wrenching work many would have seen," Mr Saunders said.

Thames Water says fatbergs form when people put things they should not down sinks and toilets.

The company spends about £1m every month clearing blockages from the capital's sewers.