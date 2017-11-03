Image copyright Google Image caption One of the victims was attacked in Walthamstow by two men who were trying to steal his moped

A delivery driver could lose his sight after he was "left fighting for his life" by an acid attack.

The 32-year-old had a substance repeatedly thrown in his face by two men who tried to steal his moped in Walthamstow on Thursday at 18:00 GMT.

In a separate attack in Tottenham about 30 minutes later, another delivery driver, also 32, had a corrosive substance thrown at him.

The Met said it was investigating whether the attacks were linked.

Detectives said the first victim, who was attacked on Walpole Street, was likely to lose his sight in both eyes.

"This attack has left a man fighting for his life and with terrible eye injuries," Det Ch Insp Gordon Henderson said.

"This was an innocent man going about his work as a delivery driver, who may never see again," he added.

Two men approached the second victim on Yarmouth Crescent, Tottenham, in a bid to steal his moped.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said no arrests have been made.