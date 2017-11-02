Image copyright Press Association Image caption Joseph Hurry was given a six-month sentence, suspended for one year

A minicab driver has avoided jail for killing an 18-year-old motorcyclist in an "horrific" crash witnessed by the young man's brother.

Joseph Hurry, 62, of Croydon, south London, admitted causing the death by careless driving of Daniel Webb, after pulling out of a junction last year.

Hurry then drove on for a few metres in Hayes, not realising Mr Webb was under the wheels, the Old Bailey heard.

Hurry was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for one year.

Mr Webb had been riding in convoy with his 16-year-old brother Adam at the time of the crash at the junction of Baston Road and Five Elms Road in Hayes, Kent, last December.

Hurry, who had 10 years' experience as a minicab driver, was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

"Momentary inattention"

Mr Webb's family, who were in court for the sentencing, described Daniel as "always laughing, and joking, never grumpy".

His father Simon said: "Adam watched his brother die in front of him and he will have those horrific visual memories with him for the rest of his life.

"Although we understand that Mr Hurry did not intentionally kill Daniel, his actions on that day led to his death.

"If he had stopped straight away instead of driving a few more metres, mistakenly thinking Daniel was clear when in fact he was under his car, would that have changed the outcome?

"This is something that we will never know but that we think about all the time."

In mitigation, John-Paul MacNamara said Hurry was full of remorse for the "catastrophic" effect of his "momentary inattention" in 44 years of driving.