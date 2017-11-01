Image copyright Ed Hoppitt Image caption Police were called after a taxi mounted a pavement in Covent Garden, London

A pedestrian has been left "seriously injured" after a taxi mounted a pavement in London.

The incident, in Southampton Street, Covent Garden, is not believed to be terror-related, police have said.

Two people are being treated by London Ambulance Service at the scene. The Strand remains closed in both directions.

Police believe two vehicles were involved in the collision. The driver of the taxi was detained at the scene.

An eyewitness described seeing a person trapped under the taxi and "hearing screams" as pedestrians were struck just after 17.00 GMT.