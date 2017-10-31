Image caption Aren Mali was stabbed in North End near the Whitgift shopping centre

A teenage boy who was stabbed to death outside a south London shopping centre has been named as Aren Mali.

The 17-year-old, from Kenley, was found with stab wounds in North End, Croydon, on Sunday night. Shop workers said he was stabbed after a fight which spilled into Whitgift Shopping Centre.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Scotland Yard said his family had been informed.

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for witnesses.