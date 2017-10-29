Image copyright PA

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police were called to North End, in Croydon, at about 19:00 GMT and found a boy - believed to be aged 17 years old - with "serious stab injuries".

He was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene. A murder investigation has now begun.

Police say they know the victim's identity and are attempting to locate the teenager's next of kin.

No arrests have been made so far, Scotland Yard said.