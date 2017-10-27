Image copyright Met Police Image caption Daniel Young died near Morden station on his way to work

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years for stabbing a university lecturer to death in a London park.

Mark Loveridge, 37, admitted knifing Daniel Young, 30, in the stomach as he made his way through Kendor Gardens to Morden Tube station on 19 January 2016.

The Old Bailey heard Loveridge suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and had not taken his medication at the time.

He had been in community care since 2015 despite his history of violence and drug abuse, the court was told.

The court heard Loveridge was probably suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the offence

Loveridge, of Borough Road, Mitcham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

He also admitted a charge of wounding with intent against another victim, Kamil Bulat, in a separate attack on the same day.

Following his arrest, Loveridge had insisted he was being "framed" but conceded he was responsible when detectives presented him with DNA evidence linking him to the attacks.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC rejected a plea by Loveridge's defence for a hospital order, describing the defendant as "dangerous" and a "high risk" to others.

Loveridge will serve his time in Broadmoor psychiatric hospital until he is well enough to be transferred to a jail.