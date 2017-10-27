'Bus death' baby pair have sentences reduced on appeal
A couple who tried to cover up their baby's torture and death at home by staging the discovery of her body on a bus have had their sentences reduced.
Jeffrey Wiltshire, 53, and Rosalin Baker, 26, won a challenge against their "manifestly excessive" prison sentences at the Court of Appeal.
Each had a year knocked off their original 11-year jail terms on Friday.
They were acquitted of murder, but convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child earlier this year.
The pair had concocted a "devious" plan to get away with the abuse of 16-week-old daughter Imani which culminated in her death in September last year.
They were sentenced in May by Judge Nicholas Hilliard who described what happened on a London bus as a "cynical charade".
Wiltshire and Baker attempted to hide what had happened by making it appear she had suddenly been taken ill on a bus.
Baker, who got on the number 25 bus to Stratford, east London, with their dead child in a sling, sought help from passengers claiming her daughter had suddenly stopped breathing.
Judge Hilliard said Imani's fatal head injuries were likened to those from a road crash or falling from a first-floor window.