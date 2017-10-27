Image caption Polly Dunkley used to manage a care home herself after coming to Britain in the 1960s

The daughter of a woman who suffered serious burns while at a care home says those concerned about a relative should "speak out" against mistreatment.

Polly Dunkley, 72, who has vascular dementia, was found sitting on a portable heater at Elmwood Nursing Home in Croydon, London.

She suffered serious burns, spent many days in hospital and the home's owner was later fined £60,000.

Sonya Pinnock said relatives should not be "intimidated by the system".

Mrs Dunkley suffered the burns in March 2016.

Image caption Sonya Pinnock, Mrs Dunkley's daughter, said her mother's experience was 'heartbreaking'

The former care home manager eventually spent 72 days in hospital after receiving a skin graft.

The Care Quality Commission said staff did not appreciate the severity of a burn she developed on the back of her thigh, or follow "the appropriate wound management procedure".

Her daughter said the experience was "heartbreaking."

Ms Pinnock added: "If you have suspicions of anything, document everything, take photographs, back everything up, do things in writing.

"It was very daunting for us, and we have been through so much to get justice for my mum."

Image copyright Google Image caption Elmbrook Care Home in Croydon has apologised for their treatment of Mrs Dunkley

She believes the experience has led to a worsening in her mum's condition.

HC-One, the company which runs the home, pleaded guilty to an offence of failing to provide safe care and treatment resulting in avoidable harm to a resident, and were ordered to pay £59,570.58 in fines and costs by Camberwell Magistrates' Court on 19 October.

The care provider have said they are "very sorry" about the incident, blaming "the health and safety systems we have being incorrectly followed".