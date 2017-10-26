Image copyright PA Image caption Arthur Collins told the court he was told he had argued with gang members

A man accused of throwing acid at clubbers did not go to police because he feared a gang would target his pregnant ex-girlfriend, a court heard.

Arthur Collins, 25, who is the father of reality TV star Ferne McCann's unborn child, has admitted throwing the substance in a Dalston club in April.

However, he told the Old Bailey he thought he had grabbed and thrown a date rape drug from gang members.

He and co-accused Andre Phoenix, 21, deny the charges against them.

Mr Collins told the jury he did not know about his involvement in the attack at the Mangle E8 club on 17 April until he read about it on social media.

He claimed he snatched the small bottle from a group of men who were planning to spike a girl's drink in the venue but was later told he had taken it from gang members.

"I was terrified. I have never been so scared," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Collins is the father of The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann's unborn child

Mr Collins told the court he considered going to the police but "I was worried about my girlfriend carrying my baby".

"[I thought] that they were going to come hurt my family. It's easy, probably, to find out where my girlfriend lives. I just didn't know what to do," he said.

The jury heard the 25-year-old was eventually arrested after hiding out at an unfurnished property in Northamptonshire.

Mr Collins said he had already arranged with his solicitor to hand himself in but believed he was being targeted by gang members when officers knocked on the door.

He said he then jumped out of the bathroom window, fracturing both his heels in the fall, and was hit in the face and Tasered twice.

Image copyright @PhieMcKenzie Image caption Sixteen people were injured when acid was thrown in the Mangle E8 nightclub

Mr Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, denies five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) against 14 people.

Mr Phoenix, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, north London, denies four counts of GBH and two counts of ABH.

The trial continues.