Image copyright PA Image caption The artists' impressions have been published to mark the airport's 30th anniversary

London City Airport has marked its 30th anniversary by publishing artists' impressions of its £344m redevelopment.

The expansion was given the go-ahead by ministers in July last year and includes extending the terminal.

Two million more passengers per year will be able to use to use the airport from 2025, with 30,000 additional flights annually, the airport said.

Airport chief Declan Collier said he was looking forward to a "bright future" for the east London airport.

Image copyright PA Image caption The project includes building seven new aircraft stands

Image copyright PA Image caption Two million more passengers per year will be able to use the airport from 2025

The London airport is also building the UK's first digital air traffic control tower, which will begin operation in 2019.

Mr Collier said the airport had "become an intrinsic part of London's transport system.

"As we celebrate this anniversary, we look to a bright future ahead and the world-class transformation which is soon to commence."