A £10 charge for older, more polluting vehicles to drive into central London has come into force.

Here are some of the things you wanted to know about the T-Charge.

Does the T-Charge apply to taxis and buses?

Taxis and private hire vehicles actively licensed with TfL are exempt from the T-Charge. Those not licensed with TfL that do not meet the emissions requirements have to pay.

London buses are exempt because they meet the emissions standard, TfL said. Other buses, minibuses, coaches and HGVs with higher emissions are not exempt.

Motorcycles are exempt from the levy, as are classic cars that do not need to be road taxed.

How does this affect blue badge holders?

Blue badge holders receive a 100% discount on the congestion charge for up to two cars they would normally travel in. They are also exempt from the T-Charge.

What is the extra revenue raised from the T-Charge going to be used for?

Transport for London told us the money will be reinvested into transport but said it could not be specific about exactly which areas it would be spent on.

Will there be a charge for wood burning stoves?

"There are no plans to introduce a levy on people who have wood burning stoves at their homes and the mayor does not have the powers to do so," said a spokeswoman for Sadiq Khan.

