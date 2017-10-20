Image caption Henry Hicks died after his moped collided with another vehicle on Wheelright Street in Islington

Four Met officers have been cleared of gross misconduct over an 18-year-old man who died when his moped crashed as he was being followed by police.

Henry Hicks, 18, was trying to flee from officers in two unmarked cars when he died, an inquest jury found.

Police were following Mr Hicks at more than 50mph when he crashed on a moped in Islington, in December 2014.

A Met Police disciplinary panel ruled the four officers were not technically in a police pursuit at the time.

The Hicks family left within seconds of the decision being announced and made no comment.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) had previously concluded the pursuit had been carried out without proper authorisation and the officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

However, the panel ruled the accusations were not proven as they were not technically engaged in a pursuit, as defined by police rules.

Stop and search

Under Met Police policy, the control room has to be immediately alerted to pursuits, which must be authorised in all but exceptional circumstances.

Mr Hicks died when his moped crashed into a minicab in Wheelwright Street, near to Pentonville prison.

He was found to be carrying seven bags of skunk cannabis and multiple phones.

The teenager had been stopped and searched at least 71 times between October 2011 and December 2014.