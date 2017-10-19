Parsons Green Tube stabbing: Suspect appears in court
A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed outside Parsons Green Tube station.
Omid Saidy, 20, died outside the London station on Monday.
The 16-year-old, from Durham who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has also been charged with threatening another man with a knife.
The teenager appeared before Wimbledon Youth Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey in October.
Mr Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead in Parsons Green Lane at 20:30 BST on Monday.
An 18-year-old friend of the victim was also stabbed in the attack and remains in hospital with serious injuries.
He has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
A second suspect, described as a black male dressed in dark clothing, fled down Harbledown Road in the direction of Fulham Court.