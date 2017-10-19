Image copyright Met Police Image caption Omid Saidy was stabbed outside Parsons Green Tube

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed outside Parsons Green Tube station.

Omid Saidy, 20, died outside the London station on Monday.

The 16-year-old, from Durham who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has also been charged with threatening another man with a knife.

The teenager appeared before Wimbledon Youth Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey in October.

Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Two men were taken to hospital after the attack

Mr Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead in Parsons Green Lane at 20:30 BST on Monday.

An 18-year-old friend of the victim was also stabbed in the attack and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A second suspect, described as a black male dressed in dark clothing, fled down Harbledown Road in the direction of Fulham Court.