Parsons Green Tube stabbing: Teenager charged with murder
- 18 October 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube station.
Omid Saidy, 20, of Fulham, was fatally wounded in the attack on Parsons Green Lane, west London, at 19:30 BST on Monday.
A 16-year-old boy accused of the killing is also charged with possession of a pointed or bladed article.
He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.