Image copyright Met Police Image caption Omid Saidy was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube station.

Omid Saidy, 20, of Fulham, was fatally wounded in the attack on Parsons Green Lane, west London, at 19:30 BST on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy accused of the killing is also charged with possession of a pointed or bladed article.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.