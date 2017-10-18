Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Charlotte Brown, known as Charli, was a business development consultant from London

A man whose date died after falling from a speedboat into the River Thames has appeared in court.

Charlotte Brown, 24, died in hospital after both she and Jack Shepherd ended up in the river on 8 December 2015.

Police were called to reports of someone in distress near Wandsworth Bridge, London, at about 23:45 BST.

Mr Shepherd, 30, of Bristol, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

He was ordered to appear at the Old Bailey on 15 November.

Ms Brown, a business development consultant from London, was described as "caring and fun-loving" by her family.

A number of her relatives, including her mother, father and sister, sat in the back of the court during the hearing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Shepherd has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence