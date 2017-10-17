From the section

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Omid Saidy was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube

A man killed outside Parsons Green Tube station was stabbed after confronting a drug dealer, Scotland Yard has said.

Omid Saidy was fatally wounded and two others were injured in the attack on Monday night.

The 20-year-old from Fulham died after confronting a drug dealer and another man who was with him, the Met confirmed.

The injured 16-year-old was discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.