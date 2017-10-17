Image copyright Met Police Image caption Alex Malcolm's mother described him as "a beautiful little angel"

A killer who beat a five-year-old boy to death for losing a trainer in a park has had his prison sentence extended to a minimum of 21 years.

Marvyn Iheanacho, 39, attacked Alex Malcolm in Mountsfield Park, Catford, London, on 20 November 2016.

Court of Appeal judges added three years to his 18-year minimum term for murder.

They said 18 years was "unduly lenient" and did not adequately reflect the "serious features" of the case.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Marvyn Iheanacho was found guilty of murder in July

Iheanacho, from Hounslow, west London, had denied murdering Alex, the son of his then partner, but was convicted in July after a trial at Woolwich Crown Court and jailed for life.

Witnesses heard a child's fearful voice saying "sorry", loud banging and a man screaming about the loss of a shoe during the attack, the trial heard.

Alex suffered head and stomach injuries and later died in hospital.

One of his trainers was later found in the play area by police.

'Deeply entrenched violence'

Iheanacho has a string of previous convictions for violent offences, including attacks on ex-partners and robbery.

Lord Justice Treacy said: "In our judgment, the minimum term of 18 years did not adequately reflect the serious aggravating features of this case, which relate not only to the offence itself but also to the offender's past violent criminal conduct."

The judge added Iheanacho's previous convictions showed he had a "deeply entrenched streak of violence within him".

He said Iheanacho had attacked a vulnerable young child when he was in a position of trust, and did not get medical assistance for Alex "when it was clear he required urgent care".

The minimum term is the least amount of time an offender has to serve behind bars before becoming eligible to apply for parole.