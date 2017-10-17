Image copyright PA

London Underground (LU) drivers are to be balloted on strike action in a dispute linked to the Night Tube.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will vote on whether to launch a campaign of action in the coming weeks.

It comes after a planned strike was called off earlier this month.

The union has accused LU of failing to honour an agreement on career progression into full-time jobs for drivers on the Night Tube service.

LU said the threat of a strike ballot was "wholly disproportionate and unnecessary".

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Staff are rightly angry and frustrated that an agreement that would have allowed Night Tube drivers to progress to full-time driver jobs is being flouted by the company.

"That is wholly unacceptable and has left RMT with no alternative but to declare a dispute and begin preparations for a ballot.

"RMT remains available for talks but we will not sit back while our members are denied the career opportunities they deserve."

'Agreements reached'

A planned strike by drivers in Aslef was called off following talks over demands for a four-day week and a reduction in weekend duties, which the union said had been agreed as part of the deal to set up the Night Tube.

Nigel Holness, operations director for LU, said: "Successful Night Tube services have been running for over a year in line with agreements reached with the unions.

"We have already met them on this issue, acknowledged their concerns and have agreed that swift attention is needed."