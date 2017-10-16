Image copyright @hollyeddleston/PA Image caption One man died at the scene of the stabbing

One man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station in London.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called just after 19:30 BST to the station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.

The two injured people have been taken to hospital "as a priority", the ambulance service said.

Parsons Green Lane and the station have been closed by police and cordons are in place.