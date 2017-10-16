Image copyright London Fire Image caption London Fire Brigade are investigating the cause of the blaze

Seventy firefighters battled a large blaze overnight at a plastic wheelie bin storage yard in London.

Ten fire engines were called to the site on Windmill Lane, Southall, just before 21:00 BST.

Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from across west London and a large number of wheelie bins were damaged, London Fire Brigade said.

A spokesman said the fire was under control by 00:30 and the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

Image copyright @RMaziliauskas

Image copyright Empics Image caption The fire damaged a large number of plastic wheelie bins