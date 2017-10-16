Seventy firefighters tackle blaze at Southall wheelie bin storage yard
Seventy firefighters battled a large blaze overnight at a plastic wheelie bin storage yard in London.
Ten fire engines were called to the site on Windmill Lane, Southall, just before 21:00 BST.
Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from across west London and a large number of wheelie bins were damaged, London Fire Brigade said.
A spokesman said the fire was under control by 00:30 and the cause of the blaze was being investigated.