Image caption The force is having to save £400m by 2020

Some crimes such as shoplifting and criminal damage may not be investigated in London because it is "not practical" to do so, Scotland Yard has said.

The force said it was facing "many challenges" while having to save £400m by 2020, so work had to be prioritised.

New guidelines have been introduced to allow officers to assess what is "proportionate" to investigate.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mark Simmons said officers must be "focused on serious crime".

Mr Simmons said the new Crime Assessment Policy was "empowering our officers" to judge whether it was proportionate to investigate some offences such as shoplifting, car crime and criminal damage.

"With the pressure on our resources it is not practical for our officers to spend a considerable amount of time looking into something where for example, the value of damage or the item stolen is under £50, or the victim is not willing to support a prosecution," he said

"We are not talking about things like homicide, kidnap, sexual offences, hate crime or domestic violence, but the lower level, higher volume offences."

The UK's biggest police force said it was having to deal with a higher number of recorded crimes while trying to make savings.

"We need our officers to be focused on serious crime and cases where there is a realistic chance that we will be able to solve it," Mr Simmons said.