Man stabbed leaving child's birthday party
- 15 October 2017
A man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed as he left a children's birthday party in south London, according to police.
The 53-year-old was found with stab wounds near Chandlers Community Hall, Lambeth, at about 21.30 BST on Saturday. The Met Police believe he was stabbed outside the venue.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
Detectives do not believe that the suspect attended the birthday party.