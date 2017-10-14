Image copyright City of London Police Image caption City of London Police have released a CCTV image of the missing man

Police are searching the River Thames after witnesses saw a man fall from Tower Bridge.

Several people reported seeing the man fall from the central London bridge shortly before 18.00 BST on Friday, City of London Police said.

He is described as black and wearing dark clothing.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man, who has not yet been identified, and are calling for witnesses to come forward.