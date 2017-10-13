Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption John Tomlin pleaded guilty to two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm

A man has admitted seriously injuring a woman and her cousin when acid was thrown through a car window.

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar both suffered severe burns to the face and body in the attack in Beckton, east London, on 21 June.

John Tomlin, of Colman Road, Canning Town, pleaded guilty to two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The 25 year old denied two charges of causing GBH with intent, during the appearance at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Ms Khan had been celebrating her 21st birthday with Mr Muhktar when the attack occurred on Tollgate Road.

Image copyright Resham Khan/BBC Image caption Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar both suffered severe burns to the face and body

The Manchester Metropolitan University student suffered face and neck injuries and was left with damage to her left eye.

Mr Mukhtar, 37, had to be placed in an induced coma and has since said he was left "emotionally wrecked" by the attack.

Mr Tomlin is due to go on trial on 27 November.