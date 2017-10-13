Image copyright Twitter Image caption Celine Dookhran's body was found in an empty house in Kingston Upon Thames

A man has denied raping and murdering a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in a freezer.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to the rape and attempted murder of second woman who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Co-defendant Vincent Tappu, 28, pleaded not guilty to the kidnap and false imprisonment of the two women.

Celine Dookhran was found dead at an unoccupied address in Kingston Upon Thames, south-west London, in July.

At a previous hearing, the court heard it was unclear whether the cause of death of an incised wound to the neck had been "satisfactorily resolved".

Mr Arshid, of no fixed address, denied kidnapping and conspiring to falsely imprison both women.

He also pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration between 5 November 2008 and 5 November 2010.

Image copyright JULIA QUENZLER Image caption Vincent Tappu (left) and Mujahid Arshid appeared at the Old Bailey

Mr Arshid and Mr Tappu, from Acton, west London, both pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent.

The pair were remanded in custody by Judge Anthony Leonard QC ahead of a preliminary hearing on 15 December.

They are due to stand trial on 17 January.

Ms Dookhran's family previously said in a statement: "We are proud of Celine for everything she had achieved.

"We were looking forward to seeing a loving, caring and innocent young girl fulfil her potential in life and carry on making us proud."