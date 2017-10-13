Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police want to talk to two men in connection with the assaults

Images have been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with a series of sexual assaults on a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was attacked on her way home from a night out in Bethnal Green, east London, on 29 September.

Officers believe the victim was attacked on three separate occasions in an hour after she became separated from her friends.

Police said they believed the girl may have been drugged.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The girl suffered multiple attacks

The victim was spotted on camera shortly before midnight being carried by a man on Cambridge Heath Road.

The pair appeared to go into a doorway on the same road, and items of the girl's clothing were subsequently found by the location.

Shortly after midnight, the girl was pictured stumbling down Mint Street, followed by a different, bearded male on a racing bicycle, and the man is later seen approaching her.

Just minutes later, detectives believe that the victim suffered a third attack, possibly involving two or three men.

Det Insp Suzanne Jordan said: "This is a horrific multiple sexual assault on an young female who was simply making her way home after a night out."