Image copyright PA Image caption Arthur Collins is the ex-partner of reality TV star Ferne McCann

A woman has described how she heard a hissing sound "like an aerosol" as her skin peeled off in her hands after being showered with acid inside a nightclub.

Lauren Trent was giving evidence at Wood Green Crown Court in the trial of Arthur Collins and Andre Phoenix.

They are accused of throwing the acid at the Wringer and Mangle nightclub in Dalston, east London, on 17 April.

Mr Collins, 25, and Mr Phoenix, 21, both deny the charges against them.

Ms Trent said skin began peeling from her neck as she rushed to the nightclub toilets in search of water.

"It was like when you open a can of Coke, there was this hissing sound like an aerosol," she told the jury.

"I knew it was acid. Nothing blisters that quickly other than acid. I've been in clubs before where there was pepper spray."

Image copyright @PhieMcKenzie Image caption Sixteen people were injured in April's attack at an east London nightclub

Ms Trent, who had gone to London to celebrate both her and a friend's birthdays, criticised the security at the venue where the alleged attack took place.

She told the court the safety procedures were "appalling", and recalled: "I can't remember many checks being done."

Luke Ponte, prosecuting, said: "You have no idea who was involved in the attack. It happened quickly?"

She replied: "Very quickly, there was nothing to indicate something was about to happen."

Mr Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, denies five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm against 16 people.

Mr Phoenix, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, north London, denies the same offences.

Mr Collins admits throwing the fluid but maintains he did not know it was acid.

Jurors have heard 16 people on the crowded dance floor were injured by the substance, which had a pH level of 1.

The trial continues.