Image caption Reker Ahmed suffered a bleed on his brain, a fractured eye socket and fractured spine

A friend of a teenager attacked in the street after being racially abused heard someone beg for the attack to stop, a court has heard.

Reker Ahmed was kicked and stamped on during a "brutal" late-night assault in Croydon, south London, on 31 March.

A female nearby pleaded with the attackers "Stop, you are killing him", Croydon Crown Court was told.

Five men and one woman all deny being part of the attack, which left Mr Ahmed with a bleed on the brain.

Seventeen-year-old Mr Ahmed also suffered a fractured spine.

His friend, Dilshad Mohammed, said he could hear a female screaming for the attack to stop.

"She said, 'Stop, you are killing him. Stop doing it, you are killing him',", he told the court.

'Like animals'

Mr Mohammed said he could hear Mr Ahmed screaming, but then "after that I couldn't hear from him."

Another friend, Hamo Mustafa, 18, said the victim was beaten "savagely" in the late-night fight in Croydon.

He had earlier told the court one of the group said: "You are asylum seekers, you are refugees, you have to go back to your country", after they said they were from Iraq and Iran.

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was subjected to two assaults over the course of 16 minutes, shortly before midnight near The Goat pub

Mr Mustafa said: "They (the attackers) treated him (Mr Ahmed) very savagely. I thought they were animals coming to us."

The six people on trial:

George Walder, 23, of Myrtle Road, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Lliam Neylon, 19, of Ferris Avenue, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Daryl Davis, 21, of Laurel Crescent, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Danyelle Davis, 24, of Laurel Crescent, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Kurt Killick, 18, of Courtwood Lane, is charged with two counts of violent disorder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent

Kyran Evans, 23, of Shrublands Avenue, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Mr Ahmed was subjected to two assaults over the course of 16 minutes, shortly before midnight.

The trial continues.