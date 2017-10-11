Image copyright Met Police Image caption Said Abdul Magid died from multiple knife injuries

Two 14-year-olds have been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death, police have said,

Said Abdul Magid, 18, suffered multiple knife wounds in an attack in Tanfield Avenue, Neasden, north-west London, on Friday afternoon.

Both boys, who cannot be named due to their age, will appear at Wimbledon Youth Court later, Scotland Yard said.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed until mid-October, the force added.