Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Joshua Bwalya's family released this picture of him after he was named by police

Murder charges have been dropped against two men accused of killing a teenager in London.

The pair had been charged over the death of 16-year-old Joshua Bwalya, whose body was found in Movers Lane, Barking, on 2 August.

Another 16-year-old boy and a man, 20, were also injured during the attack.

At the Old Bailey earlier, charges against Ayrton Ambrose, 20, from Peckham, and Kareem Lashley-Weekes, 20, from Stratford were discontinued.

They had been due to face a three week trial starting on 5 February on a charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder, which were also dropped.

A post-mortem examination showed Joshua died from multiple stab wounds.