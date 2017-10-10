Image copyright PA Image caption Arthur Collins is accused of throwing acid at clubbers in the Wringer and Mangle

A man threw acid inside a packed London nightclub injuring 16 people after "trouble" broke out, a court has heard.

Arthur Collins, ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, is accused of throwing the substance in the Wringer and Mangle in Dalston on 17 April.

Prosecutors told Wood Green Crown Court it happened after a group of men started pushing and shoving.

Mr Collins, 25, and co-defendant Andre Phoenix, 21, both deny the charges against them.

They are accused of five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm.

Jurors heard 16 people who were on the crowded dancefloor were injured when Mr Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, threw the substance at another man.

Prosecutor Luke Ponte said it was not clear what started the confrontation.

But he said Mr Collins "does not dispute that he threw the acid" and "he was assisted" by Mr Phoenix, of Tottenham.

CCTV footage played in court showed Collins throwing the substance "into the face of another young man".

"As that man went down in pain, the aggressor threw acid a second time directed towards another man, and then threw acid a third time," Mr Ponte said.

He added it was "not surprising" Mr Collins did not dispute his involvement as it was filmed "clearly on the club's CCTV".

The trial continues.