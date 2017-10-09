Image copyright John Stillwell Image caption The gang attacked Mappin & Webb in Regent Street armed with a machete and a hammer

Six robbers fled on a single moped after a smash-and-grab raid at a high-end jewellers in central London.

The gang raided Mappin & Webb in Regent Street at about 19.20 BST, armed with a machete and a hammer, police said.

They arrived on three scooters but abandoned one at the scene and crashed another in nearby Oxford Street.

The robbers made off with a "high-value" haul after smashing cabinets at the store. No arrests have been made, police said

There have been no reports of any injuries.

A Met Police spokesman said following the Oxford Street crash "the suspects who were on that moped were then picked up before all six fled on a single remaining moped".

Mappin & Webb was founded in 1775 and customers have included Queen of France Marie Antoinette, Grace Kelly and Winston Churchill.