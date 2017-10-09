Image caption Reker Ahmed suffered a bleed on his brain, a fractured eye socket and fractured spine

A Kurdish teenager suffered a fractured spine and a bleed on the brain when he was attacked by a "pack" of young people in a street, a court has heard.

Reker Ahmed was kicked and stamped on during the "brutal" late-night assault in Croydon, south London, on 31 March.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said the 17-year-old had also suffered a facial fracture during the "unjustified" and "disgraceful episode of violence".

Five men and one woman all deny being part of the attack.

Mr Polnay told Croydon Crown Court the teenager was with two friends when they had a conversation with a small group outside The Goat Pub shortly before midnight.

After walking towards a bus stop, the victim and his friends were approached by Kurt Killick and George Walder and a fight broke out, with Mr Ahmed being kicked as he lay on the ground.

The six people on trial:

George Walder, 23, of Myrtle Road, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Lliam Neylon, 19, of Ferris Avenue, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Daryl Davis, 21, of Laurel Crescent, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Danyelle Davis, 24, of Laurel Crescent, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Kurt Killick, 18, of Courtwood Lane, is charged with two counts of violent disorder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent

Kyran Evans, 23, of Shrublands Avenue, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

The jury saw CCTV footage showing the teenager "running for his life" while "the pack all follow".

"There's a lot going on. There are people running amok. There are people throwing punches," Mr Polnay said.

Mr Ahmed was assaulted again after being chased in Shrublands Avenue where a local resident saw him being stamped on.

His two friends were able to hide in a front garden where they called 999, the court heard.

Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard the 17-year-old was first attacked at a bus stop

Mr Polnay said each of the those on trial "was in that chasing pack, was involved in the violent disorder, at the very least by chasing him down the road".

The jury were also told the victim will not be giving evidence during the trial because he does not remember what happened.

The trial continues.