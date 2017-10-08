From the section

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Saif Abdul-Majid, 18, died in the attack

An 18-year-old man stabbed to death in a north-west London street has been named by police as Saif Abdul-Majid.

The teenager was found with multiple wounds in Tanfield Avenue, Neasden, on Friday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called but the man died at the scene. His family have been informed.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to a north London police station for questioning.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Tanfield Avenue, Neasden

A post-mortem examination found the teenager's cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Police have appealed for witnesses.