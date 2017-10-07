London

Man aged 18 stabbed to death in Neasden, north-west London

  7 October 2017
  London
Tanfield Avenue, Neasden Image copyright Google
Image caption The crime happened in Tanfield Avenue, Neasden

An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in a north-west London street.

He was found with multiple wounds in Tanfield Avenue, Neasden, on Friday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called but the man died at the scene. His family have been informed.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to a north London police station for questioning. Police appealed for witnesses, citing a "crowd" that had gathered around the victim.

