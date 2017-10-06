Image copyright Gayna Pealling Image caption Gayna Pealling posted images of Daniel Ball playing with Jack on Facebook which has since been shared hundreds of times

The mother of a five-year-old boy with autism has hailed a young man a "hero" after he stepped in to help calm her son during a difficult train journey.

Gayna Pealling hailed Daniel Ball, 21, from Farringdon, "my hero" after he distracted her son Jack when he became distressed on a train to Farnborough.

She posted images on Facebook of Mr Ball playing with Jack, which have been shared hundreds of times.

The pair have since began campaigning to raise awareness of autism and ADHD.

Ms Pealling, a single mother from Farnborough, Hampshire, was travelling home from Portsmouth when her son Jack began having a "meltdown".

"I can't thank Dan enough for what he did that day." she said.

"Strangers just think my child is misbehaving but it is just his condition. I got a lot of bad looks from a lot of people on the train - which didn't help the situation."

Dan helped distract Jack, who was shouting and swearing, by asking him to come and draw with his sister Amy, Ms Pealling added.

Image copyright Gayna Pealling Image caption Jack was shouting and swearing, saying he wanted to get off the train, Ms Pealling said

The pair have since set up a campaign to help raise awareness of the condition with the help of Mr Ball's mother Barbara, who has worked in the special needs sector since 1976.

Mr Ball also has a fundraising page for the National Autistic Society which has already exceeded its £1,000 target.

"I thought that, as people have taken the time to like and share the post with the photos of me in, they might be able to share a few pounds and - hopefully - we can make a bit of a difference," he said.

The team has created badges which say "The Rescuer" and "Come to my rescue" which they are urging people to wear on public transport to help bring attention to parents with autistic children who may need help.

Mrs Ball, said: "Judging by the response to Gayna's Facebook post, most parents would be grateful for a smile, a nod or a word of support or even an offer to help in an extreme situation such as Gayna and Dan found themselves in."