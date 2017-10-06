Image copyright Family website Image caption Olaseni Lewis died after he his brain was starved of oxygen

Six police officers have been cleared of gross misconduct over the death of a mental health patient who collapsed after being restrained in hospital.

Olaseni Lewis, 23, died in 2010 soon after he was restrained by officers in Bethlem Royal Hospital, Beckenham.

An inquest jury previously found multiple failings by the officers had contributed to his death.

But, a misconduct hearing concluded the charges were "unproven" and any failings were "performance matters".

IT graduate Mr Lewis collapsed after being restrained for two prolonged periods of 10 and 20 minutes that left him unconscious.

He did not regain consciousness and died a few days later, his brain having been starved of oxygen.

In May, an inquest jury returned a narrative conclusion, stating the officer's "unnecessary and unreasonable" use of force had "on the balance of probability, contributed to the cause of death."