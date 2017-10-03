Image copyright PA Image caption Drivers from the Aslef union are due to walkout for 24 hours from midnight on Thursday

Most London Underground (LU) services will not run on Thursday if a strike by drivers goes ahead, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Aslef union members are due to walkout for 24 hours at midnight on Wednesday in a dispute over working conditions.

Other transport services including London Overground and DLR will run as usual but will be much busier.

The strike is expected to cause "substantial disruption" across the capital, TfL said.

It will coincide with England's football match against Slovenia at Wembley Stadium.

Two hundred extra buses will run during the day and a shuttle service from Waterloo and Kings Cross rail stations is planned for match ticket holders.

Additional bikes will be made available at major Santander Cycle hubs for cyclists.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 200 extra buses will run in the capital

Motorists have been advised not to drive through central London or in the Wembley area from late afternoon "unless absolutely necessary".

BBC London transport correspondent Tom Edwards said Aslef representatives were not optimistic an agreement would be reached before Thursday.

The union has accused bosses of failing on a commitment to give its members the opportunity to work a four-day week and reduce the number of weekend shifts.

But LU says a recent trial of new shift patterns has only just finished and the results are yet to be analysed.

Image copyright PA Image caption Trains stations have become very busy during previous strikes

Nigel Holness, director of network operations for LU, said TfL "will do everything possible to ensure customers can get around on alternative transport services".

A separate strike by RMT union members at Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia on Thursday over the scrapping of guards is also set to cause more disruption for commuters.