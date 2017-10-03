Workman 'set alight' after cutting power cable
- 3 October 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A workman suffered severe burns when he apparently cut through a power cable in central London.
Workers from buildings on Riding House Street said they saw a man on fire after power was suddenly cut in the area.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.00 BST. The man is currently being treated by emergency services at the scene.
Two other people are being treated for minor burns.