Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider have been charged with murder

A body found badly-burned in the garden of a south-west London home has been formally identified by police as French nanny Sophie Lionnet, 21.

Ms Lionnet, who lived in Wandsworth, was found in a back garden in Southfields on 20 September following reports of a fire.

Police said she was originally from Troyes in north-eastern France and her next-of-kin had been informed.

Two people have been charged with her murder.

Ouissem Medouni, 40, and Sabrina Kouider, 34, both of Wimbledon Park Road, are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 12 December.