London

Murder probe after man stabbed to death in Bow

  • 30 September 2017
  • From the section London

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in east London.

The 21-year-old was found wounded in Eric Street, Bow, by police called to reports of a disturbance in nearby Ropery Street at about 02:30 BST.

London Air Ambulance took the victim to hospital, where he died just before 05:00 BST. A post-mortem examination is due to be held.

No arrests have yet been made. The Met Police is appealing for witnesses.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites