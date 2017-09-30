Murder probe after man stabbed to death in Bow
- 30 September 2017
- From the section London
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in east London.
The 21-year-old was found wounded in Eric Street, Bow, by police called to reports of a disturbance in nearby Ropery Street at about 02:30 BST.
London Air Ambulance took the victim to hospital, where he died just before 05:00 BST. A post-mortem examination is due to be held.
No arrests have yet been made. The Met Police is appealing for witnesses.