A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in east London.

The 21-year-old was found wounded in Eric Street, Bow, by police called to reports of a disturbance in nearby Ropery Street at about 02:30 BST.

London Air Ambulance took the victim to hospital, where he died just before 05:00 BST. A post-mortem examination is due to be held.

No arrests have yet been made. The Met Police is appealing for witnesses.