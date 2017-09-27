Met officer charged with six counts of rape
- 27 September 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A policeman has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.
PC Adam Provan, 38, of the Metropolitan force, is accused of assaulting three woman between 2002 and 2016.
The count of indecent assault relates to an incident in 2002 with a girl who was 15 at the time.
He is also accused of two counts of rape in 2010 with a 16-year-old girl, and four counts of rape in 2016 with a woman aged 20.