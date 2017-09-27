Image caption The Met officer has been suspended from duty

A policeman has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

PC Adam Provan, 38, of the Metropolitan force, is accused of assaulting three woman between 2002 and 2016.

The count of indecent assault relates to an incident in 2002 with a girl who was 15 at the time.

He is also accused of two counts of rape in 2010 with a 16-year-old girl, and four counts of rape in 2016 with a woman aged 20.