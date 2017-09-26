Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Webcam footage captures killer Jason Marshall with his victim

Sadistic killer Jason Marshall, who was filmed murdering a man during a bondage sex session, has been jailed for 39 years.

Marshall, 28, posed as an MI5 agent before torturing and smothering 58-year-old Peter Fasoli to death in his home in Northolt, west London.

Following the January 2013 attack, he set fire to the bungalow.

Mr Fasoli's death was thought to be a result of the fire until recordings of the murder were found on his computer.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jason Marshall told the jury he had no memory of what happened

On Tuesday, Marshall was sentenced to life with a minimum of 39 years at the Old Bailey.

Marshall tortured Mr Fasoli for "sexual gratification" Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said in sentencing.

He said: "You tortured him for so long because you enjoyed it so much.

"I'm sure that you can have felt no remorse whatsoever for what you have done."

Image copyright Peter Fasoli/Facebook Image caption Peter Fasoli's death was filmed on a computer in his north London bungalow

After the killing, Marshall fled to Rome using money and credit cards stolen from Mr Fasoli.

He was extradited after being found guilty of strangling a man to death and attacking another man in Italy.