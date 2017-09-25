From the section

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Daniel Dayalan died at the scene of the crash

A 60-year-old man killed in a three-car collision on the M25 in Enfield, north London, has been named.

Daniel Dayalan died at the scene after the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving collided with a Range Rover Evoque and Ford Focus on Saturday evening.

His passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Range Rover was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Prior to her arrest, the woman, 62, was treated in hospital. She is being held in police custody in east London.

The driver of the Ford Focus was not hurt.