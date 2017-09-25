Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gerard Whelan threatened to kill 10 people in December as he burgled their homes

A burglar who doused a 69-year-old woman in acid as he ransacked her home during a crime spree has been jailed.

Armed with a screwdriver and corrosive liquid, Gerard Whelan, 44, threatened to kill 10 people over three days in December as he burgled their homes.

Whelan pleaded guilty to 12 offences including aggravated burglary, assault, robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday.

Whelan began his campaign of crime on 12 December when he entered the home of a man in Ilford and threatened to cover him with a liquid which he said was acid, and made off with cash, the court heard.

One of his victims suffered burns to a quarter of her body and spent eight weeks in hospital

He attempted to rob several car users on the same morning, spraying some with the substance when they resisted.

The following day, Whelan broke into the Ilford home of a 69-year-old woman as she slept and attacked her with a corrosive liquid when she tried to escape.

She suffered burns to a quarter of her body and spent eight weeks in hospital as a result of the "very serious, life-changing injuries".

The corrosive substance used by Whelan was later found to be as strong as sulphuric acid

Whelan made off with some money but the woman was said to be "so scared" that it was "some time before she felt brave enough to venture outside for help".

Judge Greenberg said: "The impact on her life and wellbeing has been immeasurable. Put simply, you have ruined her life."

He imposed an extended sentence, meaning Whelan will have to serve at least two-thirds before he is eligible for release.

Whelan also admitted one count of having an offensive weapon.