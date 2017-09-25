Image copyright PA Image caption One man said a victim ran into a Burger King to "wash acid off his face"

A 15-year-old boy has been released on bail following an acid attack in east London that left six people injured.

Six people were injured in what police described as an "altercation" between two groups of males at the Stratford Centre, east London, on Saturday night.

Ambulance crews treated six males at the scene for their injuries, and three of them were taken to hospital.

The Met said the boy, held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, had been bailed until late October.

Those reported injured were believed to be in a number of different locations, sparking initial fears that people had been sprayed at random.

However the Met Police said those injured were connected to the initial attack.

Ch Supt Ade Adelekan said: "I would like to be very clear concerning this incident.

"What initially may have been perceived as a number of random attacks has, on closer inspection, been found to be one incident involving two groups of males."

No-one suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.