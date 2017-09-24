Pedestrian dies in Lewisham collision
- 24 September 2017
A 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in south east London.
Police responded to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Mayow Road, Lewisham, at about 00.45 BST on Saturday.
The pedestrian was taken to a south London hospital with head injuries - and later died. The deceased man's family has been informed.
The male driver of the car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, stopped at the scene. Police said he was not arrested.