Pedestrian dies in Lewisham collision

  • 24 September 2017
Mayow Road, Lewisham, Image copyright Google
Image caption A 44-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Mayow Road, Lewisham

A 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in south east London.

Police responded to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Mayow Road, Lewisham, at about 00.45 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian was taken to a south London hospital with head injuries - and later died. The deceased man's family has been informed.

The male driver of the car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, stopped at the scene. Police said he was not arrested.

