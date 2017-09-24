Image copyright Google Image caption A man died when three cars collided near junction 24 clockwise, on the M25

A man has died and two people have been taken to hospital following a collision on the M25 in Enfield, north London.

Police were called to junction 24 at about 21:45 BST on Saturday to reports of a three-car crash.

The 60-year-old male driver of a Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene. His passenger, a 55-year-old woman is in a stable condition in hospital.

The female driver of a Range Rover Evoque has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Prior to her arrest, the woman, 62, was treated in hospital. She is being held in police custody in east London.

A Ford Focus was also involved in the collision but the driver was not hurt.

The deceased man's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination would be held in due course, police said.