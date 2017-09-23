Six believed hurt after substance 'sprayed'

Six people are believed to have been injured in Stratford, east London, after reports they had been sprayed with a "noxious substance".

Police were called to the Westfield Shopping Centre just before 20:00 BST. A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been reports of a group of males spraying people with the substance.

Ambulance and fire services are also at the scene.

Those reported injured are believed to be in a number of different locations.

The incident is not believed to be terror related.

A police spokeswoman said a cordon was in place at the shopping complex.